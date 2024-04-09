AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

