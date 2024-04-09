9,064 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

