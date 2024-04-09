2,199 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
