Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

