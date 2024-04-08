Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 2,743 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

