Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NetApp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $112.48.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,706. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.