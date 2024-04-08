Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $300.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $301.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

