Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average of $337.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

