Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average of $473.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

