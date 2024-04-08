The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $211.00 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

