The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $156.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

