Tamar Securities LLC Has $17.09 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signify Wealth bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,495,983 shares of company stock valued at $705,134,392 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $527.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.