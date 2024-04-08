Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $273.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

