Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 569,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $54.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

