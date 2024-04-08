Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 446 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $682.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.74 and its 200 day moving average is $579.04. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

