Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

