Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $784.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $849.83 and its 200-day moving average is $799.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

