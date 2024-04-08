Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 18,961 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 695,608 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,617,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.