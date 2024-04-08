Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Gartner stock opened at $470.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.