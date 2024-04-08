Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

