Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

