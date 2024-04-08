Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $84.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

