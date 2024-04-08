Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.63 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.