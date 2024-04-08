Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.15.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

