Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.85 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

