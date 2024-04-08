Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 239,775 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 151,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI opened at $24.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

