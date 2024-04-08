Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $194.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.15.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

