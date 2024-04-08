Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.