Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.93 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

