Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

