STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

STERIS stock opened at $213.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $180.54 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.