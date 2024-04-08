Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

