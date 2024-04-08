SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

