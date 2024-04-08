Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

