Sabal Trust CO Has $29.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

