RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.