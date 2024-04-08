RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.