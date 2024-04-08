Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $191.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $170.75 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

