Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

