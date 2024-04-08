New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $32,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

