New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $619.41 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $622.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.