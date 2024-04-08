New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $619.41 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $622.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
