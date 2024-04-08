New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 14,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $141,140,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.58 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

