New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.16 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hershey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $193.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.94. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.