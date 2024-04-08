New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $34.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

