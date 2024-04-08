New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

