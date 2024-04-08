New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,650 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

