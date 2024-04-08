Narwhal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

