Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $413.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average is $473.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.