Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $413.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average is $473.68.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.