Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

