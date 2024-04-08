Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $143.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

